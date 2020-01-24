Global  

Mike Pompeo Stonewalls Amid Intense Questioning on Why He Didn’t Defend Yovanovitch: ‘Said All I’m Going to Say’

Mediaite Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Secretary of State *Mike Pompeo* spoke with NPR host *Mary Louise Kelly* and faced a grilling over former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine *Marie Yovanovitch*.
Transcript: NPR's Full Interview With Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about U.S. policy in Iran and about Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.
NPR

Pompeo Denies Being Involved With Surveillance of Yovanovitch, Knowing Lev Parnas: ‘Never Heard About This’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is distancing himself from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, and the apparent efforts to surveil Marie Yovanovitch —...
Mediaite


