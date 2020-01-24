Global  

'Bambi' Will Be Disney's Next Live-Action Movie!

Friday, 24 January 2020
Disney is working on a live-action remake of the classic animated movie Bambi! The beloved Disney film was released back in 1942 and the studio will be using the same technology used for The Jungle Book and The Lion King remakes to put a new spin on the classic story. Captain Marvel‘s Geneva Robertson-Dworet and [...]
News video: The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series On Hold, Taylor Swift Takes Over Sundance & 'Bambi' Live Action In the Works | THR News

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series On Hold, Taylor Swift Takes Over Sundance & 'Bambi' Live Action In the Works | THR News 03:45

 The Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been put on hold at Disney+, Taylor Swift takes over Sundance and a 'Bambi' live action remake is in the works. These are the top stories of the day!

