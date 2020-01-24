Global  

Caroline Wozniacki Plays the Final Match of Her Career

Just Jared Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Caroline Wozniacki is playing professionally for the last time. The 29-year-old Danish tennis player played the final tennis match of her career on Thursday (January 23), which she ultimately lost. “Wow what a ride it’s been! From a little girl with a big dream, to this moment, standing on the court today living out my [...]
News video: Wozniacki prepares for final tournament

Wozniacki prepares for final tournament 00:33

 Caroline Wozniacki admits that she is ready for new challenges as she begins her final tournament as a professional

