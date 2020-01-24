Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough's "Crazy" Energy Healing Video

E! Online Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Derek Hough is speaking out in defense of his sister, Julianne Hough, regarding her headline-making viral video. Over the last few days, footage of the former Dancing With the Stars pro...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Julianne Hough stuns fans as she undergoes bizarre 'energy treatment'

Julianne Hough stuns fans as she undergoes bizarre 'energy treatment' 00:48

 Julianne Hough stunned fans as she underwent a bizarre energy treatment in Switzerland on Wednesday, with the results akin to an "exorcism".

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sofia Vergara reportedly in talks to join America's Got Talent [Video]Sofia Vergara reportedly in talks to join America's Got Talent

Actress Sofia Vergara is reportedly in talks to join the judging panel of America’s Got Talent following the controversial departures of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Julianne Hough Gets Blunt Bob [Video]Julianne Hough Gets Blunt Bob

When Julianne Hough is ready to change her hair — even if it's a subtle change — she relies on her go-to stylist and longtime friend, Riawna Capri. Being on the cusp of a whole new decade is as..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Derek Hough defends Julianne Hough's 'wacky' energy healing video: 'Worth an open mind'

Derek Hough is commenting on a viral video of his sister Julianne Hough taking part in a "energy healing" demonstration in Davos, Switzerland.
USATODAY.com

Julianne Hough Laughs Off Her Bizarre Therapy Video That's Likened to Exorcism

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' judge agrees with an Instagram user who says a video of her receiving an energy treatment is like a scene from 'The...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @people: Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough's Energy Healing Video: 'Worth an Open Mind' https://t.co/XYqj77DrL4 17 minutes ago

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @enews: Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough's "Crazy" Energy Healing Video https://t.co/7QTHDKi6T6 18 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough's ''Crazy'' Energy Healing Video now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/K7jLHBPsUY 22 minutes ago

Android46259867

Viral Zed Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough’s “Crazy” Energy Healing Video https://t.co/16GXZgmjek https://t.co/7ZmgmBHfjP 25 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #derek_houghjulianne_houghapple_newstop_storiescelebrities Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough's "Crazy" Energy Heal… https://t.co/UdG4fKUd3C 25 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough’s ”Crazy” Energy Healing Video https://t.co/7A55awzf35 https://t.co/24WTxtEKJP 26 minutes ago

enews

E! News Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough's "Crazy" Energy Healing Video https://t.co/7QTHDKi6T6 30 minutes ago

YourCommunity20

YourCommunity20 Derek Hough defends Julianne Hough's 'wacky' energy healing video: 'Worth an open mind' https://t.co/bKqmX1bn71 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.