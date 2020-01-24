Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough's "Crazy" Energy Healing Video

Derek Hough is commenting on a viral video of his sister Julianne Hough taking part in a "energy healing" demonstration in Davos, Switzerland.

Julianne Hough Laughs Off Her Bizarre Therapy Video That's Likened to Exorcism The former 'Dancing with the Stars' judge agrees with an Instagram user who says a video of her receiving an energy treatment is like a scene from 'The...

AceShowbiz 19 hours ago



