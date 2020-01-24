Global  

Gabrielle Union Calls Out Terry Crews for Defending America's Got Talent Amid Investigation

E! Online Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Terry Crews has some explaining to do. As one of the numerous celebs on America's Got Talent, Terry Crews is among the few individuals who truly knew what went on behind the scenes of...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Terry Crews eager for Gabrielle Union to detail America's Got Talent exit issues

Terry Crews eager for Gabrielle Union to detail America's Got Talent exit issues 00:44

 Terry Crews is urging Gabrielle Union to set the record straight regarding the racism and sexism allegations made following her shock exit from America's Got Talent.

Actor/Host Terry Crews Talks NBC's 'America's Got Talent: Champions' & 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' [Video]Actor/Host Terry Crews Talks NBC's "America's Got Talent: Champions" & "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Hosted by Terry Crews, NBC's “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” brings together the world’s most talented and memorable fan-favorite acts from past seasons of “Got Talent” franchises..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 38:28Published

Terry Crews Would Love To Do Old Spice Ads Again! [Video]Terry Crews Would Love To Do Old Spice Ads Again!

Terry Crews fondly remembers the 10 years he spent as a spokesperson for Old Spice and shares that he'd be more than happy to come back to their commercials.BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gabrielle Union Seemingly Slams Terry Crews for Telling 'Lies' About 'AGT' Experience

Gabrielle Union is speaking out to seemingly share thoughts on former America’s Got Talent co-star Terry Crews‘ comments about his experience on the show....
Just Jared

Heidi Klum defends Simon Cowell amid Gabrielle Union's controversial exit from 'America's Got Talent'

Heidi Klum commented on the drama surrounding the exit of Gabrielle Union as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” to defend the show and its executive...
FOXNews.com


grandma_hockey

annie Laing RT @enews: Gabrielle Union Calls Out Terry Crews for Defending America's Got Talent Amid Investigation https://t.co/70GV8wyETG 2 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Gabrielle Union Calls Out Terry Crews for Defending America’s Got Talent Amid Investigation https://t.co/ecScjeFTsw 6 minutes ago

enews

E! News Gabrielle Union Calls Out Terry Crews for Defending America's Got Talent Amid Investigation https://t.co/70GV8wyETG 11 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Gabrielle Union Calls Out Terry Crews for Defending America's Got Talent Amid Investigation https://t.co/FGtzh8KwaL… https://t.co/aoFq5tSIBw 13 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Gabrielle Union Calls Out Terry Crews for Defending AGT https://t.co/ngHGyxABEa https://t.co/c6LYsoGtbI 14 minutes ago

liolicious

ⱢỊØ ⱢỊϾỊØṲϨ RT @DailyMailCeleb: Terry Crews calls AGT 'the most diverse place' he's worked at https://t.co/dbOEcfR6ZP 19 minutes ago

MediaTakeoutTV

MEDIATAKEOUT Terry Crews Calls 'AGT' The 'Best Experience I've Ever Had' After Gabrielle Union's Shock Exit https://t.co/OxJBqxPmZD 2 hours ago

comedytragedy10

Survivor Sanctuary/ Victims ADVOCATE RT @benedict_chieme: FOX NEWS: Terry Crews calls 'AGT' the 'best experience' he's had amid Gabrielle Union exit https://t.co/zW2GWYKFiv 2 hours ago

