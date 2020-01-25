Olivia Wilde Debuts Her New Short Film 'Wake Up' With Margaret Qualley

Olivia Wilde joins Margaret Qualley at the Chefdance premiere of Wake Up on Friday night (January 24) in Park City, Utah. Margaret stars in the short film, which is directed by Olivia. The film centers on Jane Doe, a woman forced to rediscover her humanity in an increasingly digital world. “It was such a thrill [...]

