Channing Tatum & Jessie J Wear Unicorn Hats In Cute Instagram

Just Jared Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Channing Tatum and Jessie J confirmed they are indeed back together with a cute new Instagram. The 39-year-old actor snapped the adorable shot while wearing an inflatable unicorn hat with the 31-year-old singer. “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!” he captioned. Jessie replied to his post, “My [...]
News video: Is Channing Tatum Dating Jessie J, Again?

Is Channing Tatum Dating Jessie J, Again? 00:30

 CNN Entertainment reports that Channing Tatum and Jessie J may be in a relationship, again. On Friday, the actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram, wearing unicorn hats, with the "Bang Bang" singer, as she kissed his chin. Tatum and Jessie J started dating in 2018, after Tatum and actress...

