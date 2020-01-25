Global  

Aubrey Plaza Brings New Film 'black-bear' To Sundance With Christopher Abbott & Sarah Gadon

Just Jared Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Aubrey Plaza Brings New Film 'black-bear' To Sundance With Christopher Abbott & Sarah GadonAubrey Plaza hits the step and repeat for the premiere of her new film, black-bear, during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theater on Friday night (January 24) in Park City, Utah. The 35-year-old actress posed for pics with her co-stars Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. Earlier in the day, the trio of [...]
