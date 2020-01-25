Global  

Selena Gomez Continues to Gush Over Jennifer Aniston After 'Ellen' Interview

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Selena Gomez had so much fun being interviewed by Friends actress Jennifer Aniston and she’s continuing to gush over the experience in an Instagram post. The 27-year-old Rare singer is on today’s episode of Ellen and Jen was the special guest host for the day. “Yesterday was so much fun!! @jenniferaniston has been such a [...]
