Selena Gomez Continues to Gush Over Jennifer Aniston After 'Ellen' Interview
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Selena Gomez had so much fun being interviewed by Friends actress Jennifer Aniston and she’s continuing to gush over the experience in an Instagram post. The 27-year-old Rare singer is on today’s episode of Ellen and Jen was the special guest host for the day. “Yesterday was so much fun!! @jenniferaniston has been such a [...]
Selena Gomez Says She Was a 'Victim to Abuse' in Relationship With Justin Bieber Gomez spoke about her ex-boyfriend in an interview with NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro on Sunday. Selena Gomez, via NPR Selena Gomez, via NPR When asked by Garcia-Navarro if she was referring to emotional abuse, Gomez said,...