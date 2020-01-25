Sue Stone Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn't Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead https://t.co/xOSQugaL2r 8 minutes ago

Rob in Fort W Adam Schiff was brilliant this week. His sincerity and clarity as to why Trump should be removed from office could… https://t.co/ICzQpdT8vq 37 minutes ago

Siri Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn't Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead https://t.co/RuSJsDqOUA 48 minutes ago

Steve "can we IMPEACH the orange turd now?" Rogers RT @Mediaite: Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn’t Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead https://t.co/xDAMeRj7gM 48 minutes ago

Vespa_Girl says imPeach 🍑 @chuckwoolery Just because your personal Jesus, Donald Trump, tells you Adam Schiff lies doesn't make it so. He has… https://t.co/BrEyqtbbQw 49 minutes ago

KIM GILL 🇨🇦 RT @New_Narrative: Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn’t Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead https://t.co/WsoKq… 57 minutes ago

Mike Walker Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn’t Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead https://t.co/WsoKqHK29l 1 hour ago