Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn’t Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () In making his closing arguments tonight in the impeachment trial, Congressman *Adam Schiff* took a few minutes to offer a "prebuttal" of sorts to arguments he said President *Donald Trump's* team would likely make when it's their turn to present their case.
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, one of the Democratic lawmakers serving as prosecutors in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, said on Thursday that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for ''one reason and one reason only” because he knew it would be "damaging to an opponent who was...
This week, President Trump will face charges in the Senate of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House members, led by Intelligence Committee Chairman... CBS News Also reported by •SBS •The Wrap
