Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn’t Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead

Mediaite Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
In making his closing arguments tonight in the impeachment trial, Congressman *Adam Schiff* took a few minutes to offer a "prebuttal" of sorts to arguments he said President *Donald Trump's* team would likely make when it's their turn to present their case.
News video: Dem: Trump pressured Ukraine when he did 'for one reason only'

Dem: Trump pressured Ukraine when he did 'for one reason only' 02:26

 Rep. Sylvia Garcia, one of the Democratic lawmakers serving as prosecutors in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, said on Thursday that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for ''one reason and one reason only” because he knew it would be "damaging to an opponent who was...

Democrats Make Obstruction Of Congress Case In Impeachment Trial [Video]Democrats Make Obstruction Of Congress Case In Impeachment Trial

House impeachment managers made their case against President Donald Trump in front of the Senate today.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:02Published

If our allies can't trust we will soon 'not have a single ally left' -Schiff [Video]If our allies can't trust we will soon 'not have a single ally left' -Schiff

Representative Adam Schiff, the lead Democratic prosecutor in President Trump&apos;s Senate impeachment trial, on Friday argued that Trump&apos;s threatening of Ukraine could have lasting..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Adam Schiff: If Trump Was Really Trying to Fight Corruption in Ukraine ‘Why Would He Hide It’ From Congress?

As he spoke before the Senate for the second day of *Donald Trump's* impeachment trial, House Intelligence Committee chairman *Adam Schiff* tore into the notion...
Mediaite

How President Trump's legal team will defend him at impeachment trial

This week, President Trump will face charges in the Senate of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House members, led by Intelligence Committee Chairman...
CBS News Also reported by •SBSThe Wrap

Tweets about this

knittingknots

Sue Stone Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn't Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead https://t.co/xOSQugaL2r 8 minutes ago

BlueTexas19

Rob in Fort W Adam Schiff was brilliant this week. His sincerity and clarity as to why Trump should be removed from office could… https://t.co/ICzQpdT8vq 37 minutes ago

SLSiri

Siri Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn't Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead https://t.co/RuSJsDqOUA 48 minutes ago

umanoid

Steve "can we IMPEACH the orange turd now?" Rogers RT @Mediaite: Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn’t Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead https://t.co/xDAMeRj7gM 48 minutes ago

Vespa_Girl

Vespa_Girl says imPeach 🍑 @chuckwoolery Just because your personal Jesus, Donald Trump, tells you Adam Schiff lies doesn't make it so. He has… https://t.co/BrEyqtbbQw 49 minutes ago

livelifezenful

KIM GILL 🇨🇦 RT @New_Narrative: Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn’t Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead https://t.co/WsoKq… 57 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn’t Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead https://t.co/WsoKqHK29l 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Adam Schiff: Trump Couldn’t Get Ukraine to Smear Bidens, So His Team Will Use Trial to Do It Instead https://t.co/xDAMeRj7gM 1 hour ago

