Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > James Norton Reacts to Claim of Him Being the Top Pick as the Next James Bond

James Norton Reacts to Claim of Him Being the Top Pick as the Next James Bond

AceShowbiz Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Words have spread around that the 'Little Women' actor was involved in talks regarding the role in late 2019, with plans to unveil him as Daniel Craig's replacement over the summer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour' [Video]Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour'

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed the next star to play the role will be male, but could be "of any colour".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published

Billie Eilish To Sing James Bond Theme Song For 'No Time To Die' [Video]Billie Eilish To Sing James Bond Theme Song For 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish reveals she's producing the theme song for the next James Bond film. Gigi Hadid goes to court. Justin Bieber reacts to Roddy Ricch The Box nabbing the number 1 spot. Plus, Selena Gomez..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

James Norton speaks out over becoming next James Bond as BBC's Trial of Christine Keeler ends

James Norton speaks out over becoming next James Bond as BBC's Trial of Christine Keeler endsThe actor is among the bookies' favourites to take over the part of 007 from Daniel Craig, although the former Grantchester star said that any talk of him...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.