Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to receive security 'whether or not they are active' royals: expert

FOXNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would be taking “a step back” as senior members of the royal family, a number of questions have come up surrounding their decision — especially about the topic of security. 
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex threaten lawsuits over paparazzi shots in Canada

 Lawyers for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have threatened to sue British media bosses over the publication of photos featuring the new mum and their baby boy in a public park in Canada.

A 'Victorian' life for Harry and Meghan [Video]A "Victorian" life for Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have settled, for now, into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities - Victoria, British Columbia, named after the queen who reigned until 1901, during a great..

Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged [Video]Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged

Objections have been filed against The Duke and Duchess of Sussex trademarking the name “Sussex Royal.” Buzz60’s TC Newman has the details on how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s plans may be..

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Will the couple be able to break away from taxpayer support?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be poised for a lucrative return on their decision to “step back” as senior members of the royal family but doing so...
Meghan Markle Ends the Week With A Visit From Her Best Friend

Friends for life! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been carrying on business as usual as the royal family works to figure out their exit plan. Meghan has been...
