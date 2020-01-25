Global  

Star Trek's George Takei Has a Message for Donald Trump After Space Force Logo Reveal

E! Online Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
George Takei doesn't seem too impressed with the new logo for the U.S. Space Force. Perhaps it's because it bears striking similarity to that of the original space explorers from...
News video: Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's

Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's 00:40

 President Trump unveiled the Space Force logo.

Trump Reveals Space Force Logo

President Trump reveals the Space Force logo.

United States Space Force Unveils Uniforms

The U.S. Space Force is the newest branch of the military.

Donald Trump's US Space Force logo compared to Star Trek Starfleet Command badge


Donald Trump Unveils Logo For US Space Force & It Looks An Awful Lot Like The 'Star Trek' Starfleet Command Insignia

President Donald Trump just revealed the official logo for the newest branch of the military, the U.S. Space Force. “After consultation with our Great Military...
