Channing Tatum and Jessie J Seal Their Reconciliation With a Kiss

E! Online Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Channing Tatum and Jessie J's love is the real deal. Days after E! News exclusively reported that the Magic Mike star and British pop songstress were back together following a brief...
News video: Is Channing Tatum Dating Jessie J, Again?

Is Channing Tatum Dating Jessie J, Again? 00:30

 CNN Entertainment reports that Channing Tatum and Jessie J may be in a relationship, again. On Friday, the actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram, wearing unicorn hats, with the "Bang Bang" singer, as she kissed his chin. Tatum and Jessie J started dating in 2018, after Tatum and actress...

