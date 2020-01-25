Global  

Hugh Grant on challenges of learning long speeches

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Hugh Grant couldnt enjoy a skiing holiday with his children because he was busy learning long speeches for Guy Ritchies action-comedy "The Gentlemen".
