TV actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide at her Mira Road flat in Mumbai
Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday. She was known for her role of Simmy Khosla in the show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".
"Yes, this is true. I am shocked to hear the news. It's very difficult for me to believe as I had met her just 10 days ago and we had even chatted on WhatsApp on Sunday. I am unable to come to...
