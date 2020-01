Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Street Dancer 3D

U/A: Drama

Director: Remo D'Souza

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor

Rating:

*



Given that I had enjoyed watching the first two instalments of the ABCD series (2013 and 2015), I walked into Street Dancer 3D expecting something more than just fabulously-staged dance sequences. Remo Dsouza's franchise... 👓 View full article