Himesh Reshammiya: Salman Khan gave me a break when no one believed in me
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Having repeatedly reiterated his gratitude for Salman Khan, singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya — who got an inroad into Bollywood due the superstar — has declared that he will only compose music for Khan's movies. The Happy, Hardy and Heer actor made the revelation on the music and chat show, Pro Music Countdown. "Salman...
The Bigg Boss contestants begin their day on a musical note as singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya make an entry. He wakes the contestants up and makes them... Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life •DNA