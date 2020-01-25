Global  

Himesh Reshammiya: Salman Khan gave me a break when no one believed in me

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Having repeatedly reiterated his gratitude for Salman Khan, singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya — who got an inroad into Bollywood due the superstar — has declared that he will only compose music for Khan's movies. The Happy, Hardy and Heer actor made the revelation on the music and chat show, Pro Music Countdown. "Salman...
