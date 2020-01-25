Global  

Ajay Devgn: Won't act in every film of the unsung warrior franchise

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Ajay Devgn: Won't act in every film of the unsung warrior franchiseAjay Devgn couldn't have wished for a better start to the year — his ambitious project, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is racing towards the Rs 200-crore mark and may soon become his highest grosser to date. "The first week of January is considered jinxed for movies, but I am happy that our gamble paid off," says the actor, as...
Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior BEATS Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Singh and Simmba at the box office - here's how

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma and Devdutta Nage in key roles. The period drama...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAMid-Day

'Tanhaji' Box Office Report Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Kajol & Saif Ali Khan's film dives into Rs 100 crore club

Ajay Devgn's TanhajI: The Unsung Warrior has crossed Rs 100-crore-club within six days of its release
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood Life

neelavaryan99

Neelav Kashyap @ajaydevgn @ssrajamouli Ajay Devgn gave voice of Makkhi Hindi version Egarly waiting for each and every film of you… https://t.co/1TapdP7xlT 4 days ago

Ajay_Devgn_FC

Aנαу_Ɗєνgη_ƑƇ™ RT @purviraju1: One of the best movie ever i have seen. The film will make you feel the pain and struggle of every freedom fighter,And when… 5 days ago

Ajay_Devgn_FC

Aנαу_Ɗєνgη_ƑƇ™ RT @dobby0604: Watched #tanhaji yesterday, still in aw of every character. Such an amazing film. @ajaydevgn i am a fan now https://t.co/Fdj… 5 days ago

iamsky1992

आकाश जुमडे (AJ) RT @Spotboye: WOW!🤩 Here's proof that the audience is loving every bit of the film #Tanhaji. A video from a theatre in #Kolhapur shows the… 5 days ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE WOW!🤩 Here's proof that the audience is loving every bit of the film #Tanhaji. A video from a theatre in #Kolhapur… https://t.co/4qAV3s21CE 6 days ago

NewsTodayAround

NewsToday Tanhaji Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking: With every passing day, the Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan led film has been… https://t.co/41xRzBKsSO 6 days ago

Ajay_Devgn_FC

Aנαу_Ɗєνgη_ƑƇ™ RT @pranesh_msd7: #TanhajiTheUnsungWarriror is Fabulous. An absolute amazing film with history being depicted fantastically. Mind-blowing p… 6 days ago

Ajay_Devgn_FC

Aנαу_Ɗєνgη_ƑƇ™ RT @YashBarua: Saw #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior 💫 What a great film! Each and every person associated with film has been honest for making this… 1 week ago

