Andaz Apna Apna film producer Vinay Sinha passes away

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020
Veteran film producer Vinay Sinha who contributed to films like Andaz Apna Apna and Rafoo Chakkar breathed his last in Mumbai on Friday. Film critic and Movie trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Vinay Sinha, producer of films like 'Andaz Apna Apna', passed away a few minutes back. May his soul Rest In...
Recent related news from verified sources

Aamir Khan mourns demise of 'Andaz Apna Apna' producer Vinay Sinha

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Aamir Khan has expressed condolences at the demise of film producer Vinay Sinha. Aamir and Salman Khan had co-starred in Sinha's 1994...
Sify

Aamir Khan grieves over veteran film producer Vinay Kumar Sinha's demise

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Aamir Khan on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of 'Andaaz Apna Apna' producer Vinay Kumar Sinha and extended his...
Sify


