Panga Movie Review - Worth taking the panga

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
*Panga
**U/A: Drama, Romance
**Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
**Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill
**Rating: 
Don't know how it works for you as an avid movie-watcher, but over years, my brain appears to have developed a switch that trips at a moment in a movie's timeline, from which point, I...
News video: Public review of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga

Public review of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga 03:18

 Public review of Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Panga is now out. The movie was released on 24th January. People said it is an inspirational movie and is a different film. Kangana stars in a lead role along with Jassie Gill.

Pragati More india 🇮🇳 RT @praneetsamaiya: Movie: Panga Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Review: INSPIRATIONAL This emotional & inspirational movie has a strong message Never sto… 28 minutes ago

Sanjukta Sarkar 🦋🎀 RT @EnterTales: Movie: Panga Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Review: INSPIRATIONAL This emotional & inspirational movie has a strong message Never stop ch… 9 hours ago

Sanjukta Sarkar 🦋🎀 RT @mid_day: #Panga Movie Review - Worth Taking The Panga Read the complete review by @mayankw14 #PangaMovie @foxstarhindi @KanganaTeam… 9 hours ago

Rish RT @KanganaDaily: “Kangana rarely, if ever, disappoints on screen, giving her character and this film her all — striking a fine yet firm ba… 9 hours ago

