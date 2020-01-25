Global  

Taylor Swift Will Not Attend 2020 Grammys Despite 3 Nominations

E! Online Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
You're going to need to calm down when you hear this news about Taylor Swift. E! News can confirm Taylor will not be at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday. According to multiple reports, the...
News video: Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder 00:53

 Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder In ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,’ the pop star reveals that the paparazzi’s scrutiny led to her developing an “unhealthy” relationship with food. Taylor Swift, via ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana’ The Netflix documentary premiered at the...

