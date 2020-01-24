Watch: Moneybagg Yo Keeps It 100 On Quitting Popular Drug, Lil Baby + Megan Thee Stallion Collabos In New Q&A
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has plenty to talk about fresh off putting out his new Time Served album. The hip-hop veteran has dished on the new LP, working with some heavyweights like Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby and much more! Watch and comment below!
The post Watch: Moneybagg Yo Keeps It 100 On Quitting Popular Drug, Lil Baby + Megan Thee Stallion Collabos In New Q&A appeared first on .