Watch: Moneybagg Yo Keeps It 100 On Quitting Popular Drug, Lil Baby + Megan Thee Stallion Collabos In New Q&A

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has plenty to talk about fresh off putting out his new Time Served album. The hip-hop veteran has dished on the new LP, working with some heavyweights like Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby and much more! Watch and comment below!



