Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shading Jenna Dewan? Channing Tatum Says No One 'More Stunning and Beautiful' Than Jessie J

AceShowbiz Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
While the lovebirds, who recently got back together following a brief split, look adorable in the actor's Instagram post, one of his followers decides to bring up his ex-wife Jenna in the comment section.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Channing Tatum wants to 'rebuild' [Video]Channing Tatum wants to 'rebuild'

Channing Tatum wants to 'rebuild' The actor has taken to social media to share a series of inspiring quotes and photos, as he says he's ready to "grapple" with the new year and the new decade, and face..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published

Jenna Dewan's 'different' second pregnancy [Video]Jenna Dewan's 'different' second pregnancy

Jenna Dewan's second pregnancy has been "different" to her first, because things are happening "faster", and she's experiencing more "nausea" than before.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Channing Tatum Responds to Fan Who Says Jenna Dewan Looks Better With Him Than Jessie J

Channing Tatum just confirmed that he and Jessie J are back together as a couple and he responded to a comment from a fan who left a negative comment. “Jenna...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Free_RT_

Free RT Entertainment Shading Jenna Dewan? Channing Tatum Says No One 'More Stunning and Beautiful' Than Jessie J… https://t.co/HwNLvb2kFJ 4 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Shading Jenna Dewan? Channing Tatum Says No One 'More Stunning and Beautiful' Than Jessie J https://t.co/z9bcCQJvFK https://t.co/SVy0W5z64u 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.