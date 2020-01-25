Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Maher expresses sympathy to pro-life movement following March For Life: Doctor told my mom 'I shouldn't be born'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
"Real Time" host Bill Maher expressed some sympathy for the pro-life movement on Friday night's show following the March For Life event in Washington, D.C., earlier in the day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘March for Life Rally’ brings large crowds to downtown Macon

‘March for Life Rally’ brings large crowds to downtown Macon

 Hundreds gathered at the Rosa Parks Square in Macon to unite for the March for Life Rally Friday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Attends 'March For Life' Rally [Video]Trump Attends 'March For Life' Rally

President Trump took a short trip from the White House to headline the 'March for Life' rally in the nation's capital.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:44Published

Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March [Video]Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March

President Donald Trump announced he would be attending March for Life.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Baby Yoda’ Signs Spotted at Anti-Abortion ‘March For Life’ in D.C.

“Baby Yoda,” from Star Wars spin-off show The Mandalorian, was spotted on several signs at the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C., Friday....
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com

VP Pence and Pope Francis discuss US pro-life movement during Vatican meeting

Vatican City, Jan 24, 2020 / 09:20 am (CNA).- As the March for Life got underway in Washington, DC, Pope Francis and Vice President Mike Pence met in the Vatican...
CNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.