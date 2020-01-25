Global  

Jessica Simpson got hooked on to diet pills

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Singer Jessica Simpson has revealed she was body shamed to such levels that she was almost pushed to the edge and started hearing voices.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Jessica Simpson Reveals Alcohol and Pill Addiction in New Memoir

Jessica Simpson Reveals Alcohol and Pill Addiction in New Memoir 01:16

 Jessica Simpson Reveals Alcohol and Pill Addiction in New Memoir Simpson details her journey in her upcoming memoir, 'Open Book.' She shared an excerpt with 'PEOPLE.' She also revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of six. Jessica Simpson, via 'PEOPLE' She informed her parents while taking...

Jessica Simpson Talks Battle With Addiction [Video]Jessica Simpson Talks Battle With Addiction

Jessica Simpson is revealing all of her highs and lows in her upcoming memoir, including her secret battle with addiction. ET Canada has all the details about Simpson’s candid tell-all.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:57Published

Jessica Simpson reveals disturbing sexual abuse details [Video]Jessica Simpson reveals disturbing sexual abuse details

Jessica Simpson reveals in her new autobiography 'Open Book' that she was sexually abused at the age of 6.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Jessica Simpson Got Hooked on Diet Pills After Tommy Mottola Told Her to Lose Weight

In excerpts of her new memoir 'Open Book', the 'With You' hitmaker recalls being ordered to shed 15 lbs in order to get signed after singing for the then-CEO of...
AceShowbiz

Jessica Simpson Reveals She Took Diet Pills for 20 Years

Jessica Simpson drops another bombshell in her upcoming memoir: She popped diet pills for two decades after being told by a powerful male record executive to...
E! Online


