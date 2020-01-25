John Cena was ‘blown away’ by James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad script



Recent related videos from verified sources F9 Movie - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez F9 Movie trailer - Fast and Furious 9 - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. Summer 2020 is the time for F9, the ninth chapter in the saga that.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 03:51Published 2 days ago F9 movie - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena F9 movie trailer HD - Fast and Furious 9 - No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. Summer 2020 is the time for F9, the ninth chapter in the saga that has endured for almost two.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 03:51Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this