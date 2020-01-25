Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Panga' BO collection

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
As per the early estimates, Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' did a poor business as compared to Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D'. Now, as per the latest report on Box Office India.com, Kangana's sports drama has managed to earn RS.2 crore while Varun's dance drama has collected Rs.9.50 crore on the first day of release.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Street Dancer 3D Movie Review | Varun D, Shraddha K,Prabhudeva, Nora F | Remo D

Street Dancer 3D Movie Review | Varun D, Shraddha K,Prabhudeva, Nora F | Remo D 03:35

 Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D is now in theatres. The dance film by Remo D’Souza also stars Nora Fatehi and is backed by a story based on Indian and Pakistani immigrants.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Public Review| 'Street Dancer 3D': Varun, Shraddha starrer dance film [Video]Public Review| 'Street Dancer 3D': Varun, Shraddha starrer dance film

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer " Street Dancer 3D" finally hit the silver screens today. The film highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music #PublicReview..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:40Published

Your Weekend Dose: From ‘Panga’ to ‘The Forgotten Army’, know what to watch [Video]Your Weekend Dose: From ‘Panga’ to ‘The Forgotten Army’, know what to watch

This week Bollywood is offering Kangana Ranaut starrer-Panga and Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer-Street Dance 3D. While Panga received good response through the audience, Street Dancer 3D failed..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Street Dancer 3D day 1 box office early estimates: Varun Dhawan's dance extravaganza gets average response from the masses

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor is off to an underwhelming start. As per the early estimates coming in the front, Street Dancer 3D is...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndiaTimesZee News

'Street Dancer' starts better than 'Panga'

With Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' and Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' releasing today and locking horns at the box office, fans have been caught up...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

kultejas18

TEJAS D KULKARNI panga street dancer 3d tanhaji collection: 'Tanhaji' was not reduced on 15th day, 'street dancer 3d' could not take… https://t.co/C5TPBPkpVn 10 minutes ago

Awadhes11919070

Awadhesh street dancer 3d first day collection: Street Dancer 3D और Panga Box Office Collections Day 1: वरुण की फिल्‍म ने मा… https://t.co/i4Udm4u88u 42 minutes ago

ivxnews

IVX News 'Street Dancer'-'Panga' first day collection https://t.co/7ZuivZewHf @ivxnews #Latestnews https://t.co/FtGIFsLdN4 51 minutes ago

kultejas18

TEJAS D KULKARNI street dancer 3d first day collection: street dancer 3d and panga box office collections day 1: Varun's film won th… https://t.co/oXVM3GAv2n 1 hour ago

jerryshetty

J ❤ E ❤ R ❤ R ❤ Y 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Panga' Day 1 collections: Varun Dhawan starrer film earns Rs. 10-11 crore while Kangana Ran… https://t.co/vOOOk7r9iv 2 hours ago

TejasGadiya

Tejas Gadiya RT @Spotboye: This Friday, @KanganaTeam, @jassiegill starrer #Panga clashed with @Varun_dvn & @ShraddhaKapoor led #StreetDancer3D. #Panga… 2 hours ago

imsahil_27

Sahil RT @SumitkadeI: #StreetDancer3D overpowers #Panga on Day-1 . Must read https://t.co/IrcyDuU5E5 2 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE This Friday, @KanganaTeam, @jassiegill starrer #Panga clashed with @Varun_dvn & @ShraddhaKapoor led… https://t.co/TkLImqORdj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.