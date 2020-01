Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 25 (ANI): Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman', Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert's 'American Factory', Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' and Mati Diop's 'Atlantics' -- four more Netflix movies is to get Blu-ray and DVD releases this year under the Criterion Collection.



Recent related videos from verified sources Star Wars fanatic has amassed a remarkable 5,000 strong collection of memorabilia since falling in love with the film franchise A Star Wars fanatic has amassed a 5,000 strong collection of memorabilia since falling in love with the epic film franchise 42 years ago. Obsessive Neil Livesey, 60, has an entire room in his.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published on December 23, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Four Netflix originals are coming to the Criterion Collection There was a time when you probably wouldn't even think of Netflix when discussing films that should be in The Criterion Collection. Now, the streaming giant has...

engadget 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this