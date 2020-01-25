Watch: Chance The Rapper Announces He’s Officially Brought Back MTV’s PUNK’D Prank Show – “I Got A New Job”

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Chicago’s Chance The Rapper is staying busy in 2020. Fresh off his popular “Rhythm + Flow” Netflix series airing last year, the Midwest rap star is sticking to TV greatness with the relaunch of MTV’s iconic prank-filled “Punk’d” show. Watch and comment below!



