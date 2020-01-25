Global  

Watch: Chance The Rapper Announces He’s Officially Brought Back MTV’s PUNK’D Prank Show – “I Got A New Job”

SOHH Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Watch: Chance The Rapper Announces He’s Officially Brought Back MTV’s PUNK’D Prank Show – “I Got A New Job”Chicago’s Chance The Rapper is staying busy in 2020. Fresh off his popular “Rhythm + Flow” Netflix series airing last year, the Midwest rap star is sticking to TV greatness with the relaunch of MTV’s iconic prank-filled “Punk’d” show. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: Chance The Rapper Announces He's Officially Brought Back MTV's PUNK'D Prank Show – "I Got A New Job" appeared first on .
Chance the Rapper to Host MTV & Quibi's 'Punk'd' Reboot

"You just got Punk'd!" is what Chance the Rapper will be shouting this year. MTV and mobile video platform Quibi announced on...
Billboard.com

‘Punk’d’ to be revived with Chance the Rapper doing pranks

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrities, beware: “Punk’d” is being revived. And this time Chance the Rapper is the one doing the punk’ing. MTV Studios and Quibi...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

