Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hollywood superstar Will Smith is ready for those big Bad Boys For Life box office numbers to repeat themselves. The high-profile actor has stepped forward to hype fans up about going to see the action-packed thrill ride. Big Facts: Last night, Big Willy hit up Instagram to plug the visual masterpiece and ask his 41.9 […]



The post Will Smith’s Ready For Another BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Weekend Box Office Takeover appeared first on . Hollywood superstar Will Smith is ready for those big Bad Boys For Life box office numbers to repeat themselves. The high-profile actor has stepped forward to hype fans up about going to see the action-packed thrill ride. Big Facts: Last night, Big Willy hit up Instagram to plug the visual masterpiece and ask his 41.9 […]The post Will Smith’s Ready For Another BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Weekend Box Office Takeover appeared first on . 👓 View full article

