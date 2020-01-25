Box office collection: Panga off to a slow start; Street Dancer 3D earns in double digit on day 1
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () This Friday saw two big releases, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga. Both the films had a completely different story-line and opened up to a positive response from the critics. While Street Dancer 3D had a good start at the box office on the first day, Panga's opening...
This week Bollywood is offering Kangana Ranaut starrer-Panga and Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer-Street Dance 3D. While Panga received good response through the audience, Street Dancer 3D failed..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:07Published