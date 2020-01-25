Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Box office collection: Panga off to a slow start; Street Dancer 3D earns in double digit on day 1

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
This Friday saw two big releases, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga. Both the films had a completely different story-line and opened up to a positive response from the critics. While Street Dancer 3D had a good start at the box office on the first day, Panga's opening...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pinkvilla - Published < > Embed
News video: Street Dancer 3D vs Panga Varun Dhawan or Kangana Ranaut public picks their favourite

Street Dancer 3D vs Panga Varun Dhawan or Kangana Ranaut public picks their favourite 04:54

 Street Dancer 3D vs Panga Varun Dhawan or Kangana Ranaut public picks their favourite

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Your Weekend Dose: From ‘Panga’ to ‘The Forgotten Army’, know what to watch [Video]Your Weekend Dose: From ‘Panga’ to ‘The Forgotten Army’, know what to watch

This week Bollywood is offering Kangana Ranaut starrer-Panga and Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer-Street Dance 3D. While Panga received good response through the audience, Street Dancer 3D failed..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:07Published

Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor oomph up style game during Street Dancer 3 promotion [Video]Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor oomph up style game during Street Dancer 3 promotion

Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor oomph up style game during Street Dancer 3 promotion

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Panga Box Office Collection Day 1 early estimate: Kangana Ranaut starrer of to a poor start

Although Kangana Ranaut's latest release Panga has received a warm welcome by the masses and by the critics the film has not able to survive the first day test...
Bollywood Life

Panga box office collection: Poor show by Kangana Ranaut's film on Day 1, collects over Rs 2 crore

'Panga', directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, narrates the life of a forgotten kabaddi champion, played by Kangana, who returns to pursue her dreams. The film is...
Zee News


Tweets about this

RajneetiNews

Rajneeti News Rajneeti News (Panga Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranauts Film Gets A Slow Start, Earns Rs 2 Crore - NDTV N… https://t.co/0ePnnm0z76 5 minutes ago

whycommenthere

Hamish Koinahin #Panga first day only 2 crs. 😂😂😂😂😂. when even friendly media cannot hide the failure!!! super boring film. https://t.co/atxwOJYGIl 15 minutes ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation Kangana Ranaut's latest film #Panga gets a slow start https://t.co/gFZp1EBDLV 1 hour ago

jerryshetty

J ❤ E ❤ R ❤ R ❤ Y Box office collection: Panga off to a slow start; Street Dancer 3D earns in double digit on day 1… https://t.co/Ew0mEtZgGG 5 hours ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Kangana Ranaut's Film Gets A Slow Start, Earns Rs 2 Crore Panga Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (I… https://t.co/r0zPOjxmFo 5 hours ago

moviesndtv

NDTV Movies #Panga Box Office: #KanganaRanaut's Film Gets A Slow Start, Earns Rs 2 Crore https://t.co/825YMvs4rE https://t.co/pyrGKqtqnt 6 hours ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed 'Panga' Box Office: Kangana's Film Gets A Slow Start, Earns Rs 2 Crore https://t.co/FiobBXLy65 6 hours ago

CatchNews

Catch News #PangaBoxOfficeCollection Day 1: #KanganaRanaut starrer witnessed slow start #Panga @jassiegill @RichaChadha… https://t.co/v3AdWNZgEs 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.