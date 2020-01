Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Online trends that have taken the internet by storm never cease to stop and now, after the Kiki challenge and #WhatsInYourDabba challenge, netizens are going crazy over the new one that is trending. The new challenge is rapidly gaining popularity among celebrities as well.



The challenge is called Dolly Parton's challenge. In... 👓 View full article