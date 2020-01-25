Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez getting fans all hyped with Super Bowl countdown videos

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The two popstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who seem to be gearing up for their performance at Super Bowl, are getting all the fans hyped up with their countdown videos. The two, who will co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami on February 2, took to Instagram to officially begin the 10-day countdown until the big...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Americans Prefer Food Over Football on Super Bowl Sunday

Americans Prefer Food Over Football on Super Bowl Sunday 01:15

 Sports bring people from all walks of life together, but on Super Bowl Sunday it’s more about the snacks than the game itself. According to a new Farm Rich study, Americans prefer food over football on this day. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Bowl LIV events across Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast [Video]Super Bowl LIV events across Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Super Bowl LIV is a little more than a week away and South Florida is lighting up with anticipation. There's excitement from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast, but a game day rule at Hard Rock..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published

Interactive Tour Of Super Bowl Fan Experience [Video]Interactive Tour Of Super Bowl Fan Experience

Football fans are in for a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl fan experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shakira, Jennifer getting fans all hyped with Super Bowl countdown videos

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 24 (ANI): The two popstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who seem to be gearing up for their performance at Super Bowl, are getting all...
Sify

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Get Us Hyped for Super Bowl With These Countdown Videos

If you're counting down the days until the Super Bowl halftime show, you're not alone.  Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who will co-headline...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

RareOutNow

#RareOutNow RT @PopBase: According to American news site, Jennifer Lopez & Shakira are not currently getting along in preparation for the SuperBowl, du… 2 hours ago

seneminati

Sassy Sunshine @denizfromblock People are getting more excited to see JLo because of them. Thanks for that 💚 looks like noone care… https://t.co/na4qZWwDWr 6 hours ago

das_varun99

VARUN DAS RT @BSO: Details on Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Not Getting Along and How it is Causing Problems For The Super Bowl Halftime Show (Video) http… 3 days ago

TCToodyGuerrero

TC Ceferino Guerrero Can’t wait fo the Super Bowl not because the best 2 teams are matched up. It’s Because THE LATINA QUEEN DUO OF. JE… https://t.co/TcE3nfmAjF 5 days ago

catnipppers

C A T Each of them deserved their own performance tbh. https://t.co/koqA3PVV8x 5 days ago

af7qp

Ken Clark RT @blogdiva: after that mess at the BETAwards, am here for el bochinche. cuz when it comes to belting out songs in a stadium full of peopl… 5 days ago

blogdiva

Liza Sabater 🇵🇷👸🏾🌹 after that mess at the BETAwards, am here for el bochinche. cuz when it comes to belting out songs in a stadium ful… https://t.co/1aOFcbO5vx 5 days ago

kirti1D

Stream Fineline...Treat harry with kindness 💗🌈 RT @Alisa2486: Why is everyone getting on @Harry_Styles for playing at the pepsi pre show concert and not Jennifer Lopez or Shakira for pla… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.