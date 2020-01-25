Shakira, Jennifer Lopez getting fans all hyped with Super Bowl countdown videos
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () The two popstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who seem to be gearing up for their performance at Super Bowl, are getting all the fans hyped up with their countdown videos. The two, who will co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami on February 2, took to Instagram to officially begin the 10-day countdown until the big...
