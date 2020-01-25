Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Taylor Swift to skip surprise Grammys performance amid Recording Academy sexism allegations: report

FOXNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Taylor Swift planned to deliver a surprise performance at the Grammys on Sunday but has since pulled out due to sexism allegations within the Recording Academy, according to a report.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Grammys Shaken By Accusations Leveled By Suspended CEO Dugan

Grammys Shaken By Accusations Leveled By Suspended CEO Dugan 02:01

 Chris Martinez reports on fallout from Recording Academy's CEO Dugan making serious accusations (1-23-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Recording Academy Embroiled In Controversy [Video]Recording Academy Embroiled In Controversy

CBS News correspondent Chris Martinez explains.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation [Video]Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday. Recording Academy, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Will Not Attend 2020 Grammys Despite 3 Nominations

You're going to need to calm down when you hear this news about Taylor Swift. E! News can confirm Taylor will not be at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday. According to...
E! Online

Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting harassment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ousted Grammys CEO has fired back at the Recording Academy with a complaint claiming she was retaliated against after reporting she was...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsAceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.