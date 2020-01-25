Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shah Rukh celebrates 3 years of 'Raees' by sharing rib-tickling video

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): As Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-drama 'Raees' clocked three years of its release on Saturday, the actor shared a special rib-tickling video to mark the special occasion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shah Rukh Khan INSULTED By Protestors At Shaheen Bagh Delhi For His SILENCE On CAA/NRC [Video]Shah Rukh Khan INSULTED By Protestors At Shaheen Bagh Delhi For His SILENCE On CAA/NRC

Deepika Padukone visited JNU and set an example, people are still unsettled with Shah Rukh Khan’s grave silence over CAA, NRC, JNU attacks. Upset with SRK, protestors at Shaheen Bagh sang a modified..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:57Published

Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ CAMEO With Salman Khan In Dabangg 3 Movie | Saiee Manjrekar [Video]Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ CAMEO With Salman Khan In Dabangg 3 Movie | Saiee Manjrekar

Salman Khan shares a new dialogue promo featuring an interesting Shah Rukh Khan connection. Watch the video to know more!

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shah Rukh's Instagram video hints at new film?

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan has teased his fans with a new video on Instagram, which has left them confused! The superstar posted the video to celebrate...
Sify Also reported by •Mid-Day

SRK marks #3YrsOf Raees with hilarious clip

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan proved that only he can best poke fun at himself when he shared a hilarious video on Instagram while marking three years of...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SRKsFarhu

Farha Parveen RT @ZoomTV: Hushed whispers about @iamsrk's next projects have been doing the rounds for a while now. #3YearsOfRaees #ShahRukhKhan https:… 45 seconds ago

SrkBastar

SRK BASTAR FC RT @DMmovies: .@iamsrk makes fun of himself in this funny video as he celebrates three years of #Raees Watch here: https://t.co/bsHL5tfAsh 43 minutes ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV Hushed whispers about @iamsrk's next projects have been doing the rounds for a while now. #3YearsOfRaees… https://t.co/ojp433uNqB 1 hour ago

decentalvin

alvin RT @indiacom: #ShahRukhKhan's funny #TikTok video is doing rounds on social media. Watch https://t.co/z7ArrZdrRk 1 hour ago

indiacom

India.com #ShahRukhKhan's funny #TikTok video is doing rounds on social media. Watch https://t.co/z7ArrZdrRk 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Shah Rukh celebrates 3 years of 'Raees' by sharing rib-tickling video https://t.co/zobal1b8eG 2 hours ago

kissranews1

kissranews I've just posted a new blog: Shah Rukh Celebrates 3 Years Of Raees With This Hilarious Clip. Seen Yet? https://t.co/0VhnhYSIJY 3 hours ago

ParthT8

Parth RT @latestly: .@iamsrk celebrates #3YearsOfRaees by taking a dig at himself #ShahRukhKhan #Raees #RaeesKiDialogueBaazi @iamsrkclub @SRKFC… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.