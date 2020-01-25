Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WATCH LIVE: Trump Defense Team Begins Presentation on Day 5 of Senate Impeachment Trial

Mediaite Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The White House defense team presents their case on the fifth day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump isn't 'America First', he's 'Trump First': Nadler

Trump isn't 'America First', he's 'Trump First': Nadler 01:29

 House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, one of the House managers in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial said Trump put his personal interests above all else and said that if the president had any "exculpatory" evidence, he'd present it.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Toobin on Trump's impeachment defense team [Video]Toobin on Trump's impeachment defense team

CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin says president is &quot;winning&quot; after legal team opening arguments

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

President's attorneys make case in impeachment trial [Video]President's attorneys make case in impeachment trial

Saturday will see attorneys for President Trump deliver their opening statements in the Senate impeachment trial.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's defense team takes spotlight in U.S. Senate impeachment trial

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump will begin his defense at the Senate impeachment trial on Saturday, offering a rebuttal to Democratic charges that he...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comCBS NewsNew Zealand Herald

Democrats Detail Trump-Ukraine Timeline In Opening Argument

House Democrats presented an exhaustive account of President Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine on the second day of the Senate impeachment trial, walking...
cbs4.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

firebrand_oz7

🔥FireBrand🇺🇸❤️Nationalist RT @NSheeky: Watch what happened at 1:30:14 in @DiamondandSilk's broadcast: LIVE: Impeachment Trial Resumes with President Trump's Defense… 2 minutes ago

Major_GBad

Gbad RT @NPR: WATCH LIVE: President Trump's defense team is getting its first shot to poke holes in the impeachment case made this week by Democ… 5 minutes ago

kall_essy

Bad Bitch 🇺🇬🇳🇬 RT @Mawunya_: Watch live coverage as Trump's defense team deliver opening arguments https://t.co/gkN0rie6if via @kamlinks_ 6 minutes ago

ValKHeadley

Valeria Headley⭐⭐⭐IG Val Headley KAG RT @intheMatrixxx: Watch @RSBNetwork's broadcast: LIVE: #NoMoreBullschiff- Impeachment Trial Resumes with Trump Legal Defense Team https:/… 7 minutes ago

sasky1959

saskia RT @TheTrumpPage1: #NOW Watch Online C-SPAN Live Stream. President Trump's Defense Team Begin Arguments. https://t.co/oRlIKfXFgO 12 minutes ago

WLOS_13

WLOS WATCH LIVE: Trump’s defense team says Democrats want to "overturn" last election in today’s impeachment trial. https://t.co/fdZUD0JwwX 20 minutes ago

lmramey

Leigh RT @intheMatrixxx: Watch!! Fox News Live: Trump defense to present arguments in Senate impeachment ... https://t.co/mh8g8kBVLp via @YouTube 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.