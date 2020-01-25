Global  

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Reach Custody Agreement for Daughter Everly

Just Jared Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have settled their custody battle over six-year-old daughter Everly. Back in November, Channing asked a judge to help them figure out a custody schedule. He said in legal documents, “Due to our constantly changing work schedules, we have had conflicts over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are [...]
News video: Channing Tatum: Being a single dad is scary

Channing Tatum: Being a single dad is scary 00:59

 Channing Tatum says being a single dad is "scary", because he now has to "show boundaries" and set up a "structure" for his daughter.

