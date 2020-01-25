Rosie Perez Testifies in Weinstein Trial to Back Up Annabella Sciorra's Claims

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rosie Perez leaves the court house after testifying in the Harvey Weinstein trial on Friday (January 24) in New York City. The 55-year-old Birds of Prey actress was there to back up her friend Annabella Sciorra‘s claim that she was raped by Weinstein in the 1990s. Rosie testified that Annabella told her she was raped [...] 👓 View full article

