Rosie Perez Testifies in Weinstein Trial to Back Up Annabella Sciorra's Claims
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Rosie Perez leaves the court house after testifying in the Harvey Weinstein trial on Friday (January 24) in New York City. The 55-year-old Birds of Prey actress was there to back up her friend Annabella Sciorra‘s claim that she was raped by Weinstein in the 1990s. Rosie testified that Annabella told her she was raped [...]
Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein violently raped her more than 25 years ago in her apartment as prosecutors began making their sexual assault case against the former Hollywood producer. Jillian Kitchener has more.
