Ekta, KJo, Kangana react to Padma Shri wins Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut along with singer Adnan Sami and other personalities from the entertainment industry have been awarded the Padma Shri, officials said on Saturday. Singer Suresh Wadkar and veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi, have also been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country. 👓 View full article

