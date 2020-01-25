Disney Unveils Six 'Mulan' Character Posters Featuring Yifei Liu & More!
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () The live-action remake of Disney’s Mulan will be hitting theaters in two months and the studio just unveiled six character posters for the movie! Featured on the posters are Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet [...]
