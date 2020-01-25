Global  

Disney Unveils Six 'Mulan' Character Posters Featuring Yifei Liu & More!

Just Jared Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The live-action remake of Disney’s Mulan will be hitting theaters in two months and the studio just unveiled six character posters for the movie! Featured on the posters are Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney's Mulan - Official 'Fight' Trailer [Video]Disney's Mulan - Official "Fight" Trailer

Check out the official "Fight" trailer for Disney's Mulan starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li! Release Date: March 27, 2020 Mulan is a war action drama..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:02Published

Disney's Mulan Movie (2020) - Fight [Video]Disney's Mulan Movie (2020) - Fight

Disney's Mulan Movie (2020) - Fight - Plot synopsis: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Yifei Liu Stars as Mulan in New Character Poster for Live-Action Remake!

Yifei Liu is playing the title character in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the classic film Mulan and she is front and center on a new character...
Just Jared Jr

'Mulan' cast is introduced in a 'sharp' set of new character posters

Disney's live-action Mulan is almost here, but there's no wait at all to check out these new looks. The fresh collection of "character posters" that Disney...
Mashable

