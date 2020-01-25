Global  

Kangana Ranaut honored with Padma Shri award

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
A day before Republic Day, the Government of India announced the Padma awards for this year. Amongst the winners include actress Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actress has been honored with the Padma Shri for excellence in the field of performing arts.

A delighted Kangana could not contain her excitement on receiving the award....
