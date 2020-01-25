Global  

Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor to be conferred with Padma Shri

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Film Director Karan Johar, actress Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami, and TV producer Ekta Kapoor have been announced to be conferred with Padma Shri.
Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut to be honoured with Padma Shri

Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami, Suresh Wadhkar will also receive Padma Shri apart from Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut
DNA

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar to be honoured with the Padma Shri

Bollywood News: Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sarita Joshi and Adnan Sami from Maharashtra would be honoured with the 4th highest civilian award,...
Bollywood Life


