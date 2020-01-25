Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Disney to remake 'Bambi' as live-action film

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 25 (ANI): Disney has set the sights to turn the 1942 classic 'Bambi' into a live-action feature.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series On Hold, Taylor Swift Takes Over Sundance & 'Bambi' Live Action In the Works | THR News

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series On Hold, Taylor Swift Takes Over Sundance & 'Bambi' Live Action In the Works | THR News 03:45

 The Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been put on hold at Disney+, Taylor Swift takes over Sundance and a 'Bambi' live action remake is in the works. These are the top stories of the day!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Disney Movies of the 2000s [Video]Top 10 Best Disney Movies of the 2000s

The best Disney movies of the 2000s contain some of the Mouse House’s most underrated treasures.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:45Published

Disney's Mulan - Official 'Fight' Trailer [Video]Disney's Mulan - Official "Fight" Trailer

Check out the official "Fight" trailer for Disney's Mulan starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li! Release Date: March 27, 2020 Mulan is a war action drama..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Bambi' Will Be Disney's Next Live-Action Movie!

Disney is working on a live-action remake of the classic animated movie Bambi! The beloved Disney film was released back in 1942 and the studio will be using the...
Just Jared

Disney Is Turning 'Bambi' Into a Live-Action Movie!

Bambi is the next classic Disney movie that is going to be remade into a live-action film! Variety. reports the the studio will be using the same technology used...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

ace_650

Alan♦️ RT @IGN: Disney is developing a Bambi remake in the photorealistic, CGI-driven style of The Lion King. https://t.co/YGNORlCXhi https://t.co… 40 seconds ago

anttartaglia

Anthony Tartaglia Absolutely no one: Disney: “Live-Action ‘Bambi’ Remake In The Works At Disney” 🤦🏽‍♂️ 1 minute ago

shine_for_xuxi

✩ rose misses svt ✩ i swear why is disney making a live action remake of bambi it’s so stupid how they do this can they please stop fle… https://t.co/4injATLmOg 3 minutes ago

multiphobe

changkyun + moonbin + seoryoung day RT @yukikalove: Disney is developing a Bambi remake in the photorealistic, CGI-driven style of The Lion King. https://t.co/fzouA3K5X5 https… 6 minutes ago

writtenbybeja

Bejá RT @GeekVibesNation: The first images from Disney's Live Action 'BAMBI' remake https://t.co/1HNk0DkQiP 8 minutes ago

DAPsMurray

DAPs Murray Disney to Reimagine “Bambi” as Newest Live-Action Remake https://t.co/3fK5hLOPSn 8 minutes ago

ul90com

ul90 RT @Independent: Disney plans to start shooting Bambi as next live-action remake https://t.co/RCS76j0EDN 9 minutes ago

yukikalove

it's liz Disney is developing a Bambi remake in the photorealistic, CGI-driven style of The Lion King.… https://t.co/Jv3BdIRqyN 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.