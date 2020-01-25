Disney to remake 'Bambi' as live-action film

Alan♦️ RT @IGN: Disney is developing a Bambi remake in the photorealistic, CGI-driven style of The Lion King. https://t.co/YGNORlCXhi https://t.co… 40 seconds ago

Anthony Tartaglia Absolutely no one: Disney: “Live-Action ‘Bambi’ Remake In The Works At Disney” 🤦🏽‍♂️ 1 minute ago

✩ rose misses svt ✩ i swear why is disney making a live action remake of bambi it’s so stupid how they do this can they please stop fle… https://t.co/4injATLmOg 3 minutes ago

changkyun + moonbin + seoryoung day RT @yukikalove: Disney is developing a Bambi remake in the photorealistic, CGI-driven style of The Lion King. https://t.co/fzouA3K5X5 https… 6 minutes ago

Bejá RT @GeekVibesNation: The first images from Disney's Live Action 'BAMBI' remake https://t.co/1HNk0DkQiP 8 minutes ago

DAPs Murray Disney to Reimagine “Bambi” as Newest Live-Action Remake https://t.co/3fK5hLOPSn 8 minutes ago

ul90 RT @Independent: Disney plans to start shooting Bambi as next live-action remake https://t.co/RCS76j0EDN 9 minutes ago