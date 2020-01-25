Global  

Yifei Liu Stars as Mulan in New Character Poster for Live-Action Remake!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Yifei Liu is playing the title character in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the classic film Mulan and she is front and center on a new character poster! The studio unveiled six character posters in total and they also feature Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng [...]
