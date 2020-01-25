'The Turning' Becomes 21st Movie to Ever Receive an 'F' CinemaScore, Second This Year

CinemaScore is a market research firm that tracks audiences’ reactions to films and it’s VERY rare for a movie to earn an “F” score, but two movies have already received that grade in 2020. The horror movie The Turning just became the 21st movie to ever receive the “F” CinemaScore grade, according to Deadline. The [...]



