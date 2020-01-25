Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mike Pompeo Angrily Responds to NPR Reporter’s Accusation, Doesn’t Deny, Doubles Down

Mediaite Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responds to NPR host's accusations and calls her a liar but does not deny dropping F-bombs or anything else.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo [Video]'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:11Published

Pompeo Fires Back At NPR Reporter: 'Bangladesh Is Not Ukraine' [Video]Pompeo Fires Back At NPR Reporter: 'Bangladesh Is Not Ukraine'

Mike Pompeo fired back at an NPR reporter.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo lashes out at journalist; NPR defends its reporter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out in anger Saturday at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives at her after she asked...
Seattle Times

Radio reporter says Pompeo cursed at her after testy interview

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cursed at a National Public Radio reporter and repeatedly "used the F-word" in a shouted diatribe after she questioned him...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: Mike Pompeo Angrily Responds to NPR Reporter's Accusation, Doesn't Deny, Doubles Down https://t.co/tZdt8sToW1 46 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Mike Pompeo Angrily Responds to NPR Reporter's Accusation, Doesn't Deny, Doubles Down https://t.co/tZdt8sToW1 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.