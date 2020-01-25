Dove Cameron Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Booboo Stewart

Dove Cameron is paying tribute to Booboo Stewart for his birthday! The actress and singer took to Instagram on Friday (January 24) to wish her Descendants co-star a happy belated (he turned 26 years old on January 21). “Happy belated to this tiny mammal,” Dove captioned a slideshow of cute photos and videos of the [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Dove Cameron shares message about strength amid ex's cheating claims Dove Cameron ignored her ex-fiance Ryan McCartan's cheating claims as she shared a message of positivity with fans on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:42Published 1 week ago Dove Cameron's sweet birthday treat from her boyfriend! Dove Cameron got a sweet treat from her boyfriend Thomas Doherty on her birthday (15.01.20). Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:01Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sarah Jeffery Shares A Sweet Memory of Cameron Boyce on Social Media Sarah Jeffery made our hearts swell with a really sweet memory of Cameron Boyce. Taking to her Instagram, the 23-year-old Charmed star shared a random photo of...

Just Jared Jr 1 week ago



Thomas Doherty Orchestrated The Best Surprise Adventure For Dove Cameron's Birthday Dove Cameron had such a great birthday adventure! The now 24-year-old singer and actress’ boyfriend Thomas Doherty planned an adventurous day for her. “only...

Just Jared Jr 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this