Dove Cameron Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Booboo Stewart
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Dove Cameron is paying tribute to Booboo Stewart for his birthday! The actress and singer took to Instagram on Friday (January 24) to wish her Descendants co-star a happy belated (he turned 26 years old on January 21). “Happy belated to this tiny mammal,” Dove captioned a slideshow of cute photos and videos of the [...]
Halsey’s heartfelt birthday tribute to boyfriend Evan Peters The 'American Horror Story' star turned 33 on 20 January and to celebrate the occasion, his girlfriend and signer Halsey posted a sweet tribute to him on her Instagram. Uploading snaps of the pair taken in a photo booth, she wrote: The...