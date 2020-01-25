Global  

Dove Cameron Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Booboo Stewart

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Dove Cameron is paying tribute to Booboo Stewart for his birthday! The actress and singer took to Instagram on Friday (January 24) to wish her Descendants co-star a happy belated (he turned 26 years old on January 21). “Happy belated to this tiny mammal,” Dove captioned a slideshow of cute photos and videos of the [...]
