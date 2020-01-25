Global  

Jade Roper Tolbert Stripped of $1 Million DraftKings Prize After Cheating Allegations

E! Online Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbert, and her husband and former co-star Tanner Tolbert, will not get to keep the $1 million from DraftKings after all. The sports betting company...
Trending: Ex-Bachelor Couple Accused Of Cheating [Video]Trending: Ex-Bachelor Couple Accused Of Cheating

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert are accused of cheating to win Draft King's NFL Playoff contest's million-dollar prize.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published

'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition [Video]'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition

A couple from "The Bachelor" is possibly in hot water over a $1 million prize. Fantasy sports provider DraftKings is conducting a review into Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner, ESPN reports. ..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published


Ex-'Bachelor' contestant out $1M in DFS switch

Former realty TV contestant Jade Roper Tolbert is no longer listed as the $1 million winner of DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest after allegations of...
ESPN Also reported by •CBS SportsJust JaredTMZ.comSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com

JerrodRenner

HAIL YES!!! RT @darrenrovell: We have confirmed that DraftKings has, for the first time, stripped a $1 million winner’s prize. Bachelor contestant Jade… 3 minutes ago

VegasWhispers

VegasWhispers RT @Frankie_Fantasy: My thoughts on the DraftKings decision are in the video at the top. Be sure to read SI's @McCannSportsLaw article belo… 25 minutes ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Jade Roper is stripped of $1M winnings from fantasy football league amid cheating allegations with husband Tanner T… https://t.co/6areXYlvD4 27 minutes ago

spacecitylitty

Nicholas Corley RT @darrenrovell: We’ve updated our story on Jade Roper Tolbert, the Bachelor contestant, who has been stripped of her $1 million daily fan… 30 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Jade Roper Tolbert Stripped of $1M Fantasy Football Prize Following Cheating Allegations https://t.co/a1A6jStMlt 37 minutes ago

cici_harris

Juicee Harris 🤪 RT @people: Jade Roper Tolbert Stripped of $1M Fantasy Football Prize Following Cheating Allegations https://t.co/brzEv7ZgJl 45 minutes ago

JOBOOZOSO

FantasyLeagueGM Jade Roper Tolbert Stripped of $1M Fantasy Football Prize Following Cheating Allegations - https://t.co/Ku0xtfoXeD https://t.co/tmTzqmlbii 50 minutes ago

Frankie_Fantasy

Frankie Fantasy🏈🏀⚾️🏇💰 My thoughts on the DraftKings decision are in the video at the top. Be sure to read SI's @McCannSportsLaw article b… https://t.co/SeLxNcqQwP 56 minutes ago

