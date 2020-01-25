Global  

Madonna Cancels London Concert Due to Injuries, But Promises 'I Will Keep Going Until I Cannot'

Billboard.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Madonna has canceled another concert on her Madame X Tour, citing doctor's orders to rest as injuries she has sustained heal. The pop star...
News video: Madonna cancels second Lisbon show

Madonna cancels second Lisbon show 00:41

 Madonna has cancelled a second show in Lisbon, Portugal as she struggles to cope with pain from "ongoing injuries".

Recent related news from verified sources

Madonna cancels London concert due to injuries

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 26 (ANI): American singer Madonna has cancelled her first stop in London of Madame X tour, due to injuries.
Sify


